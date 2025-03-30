No block on Musk’s money: Wisconsin voters weigh in ahead of Supreme Court election

MILWUAKEE — Less than three days before polls open on Election Day, voters across Wisconsin are weighing the impact of Elon Musk’s recent involvement in the state Supreme Court race — and whether his money is motivating or meddling.

Billionaire Elon Musk, a vocal supporter of Judge Brad Schimel, plans to award $1 million each to two individuals at a rally scheduled for Sunday in Green Bay. The payments are intended for those who signed an online petition opposing what he calls "activist judges" and will speak at the rally.

He is also offering $100 to any Wisconsinite who signs the petition.

Chuck Kornowski of West Allis said he and several family members signed Musk’s petition earlier this month.

“My wife and I both filled it out, including my son, my sister, and my brother-in-law,” he said. “It’s awesome.”

Kornowski is now waiting for his $100 check in the mail — part of Musk’s broader campaign offering money to people who sign the online petition. Kornowski said the effort is energizing voters.

“It gets people motivated,” he added. “It is a good idea, I really feel it is.”

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Court of Appeals denied an emergency request by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to block Musk from awarding $1 million each to two voters at the rally Sunday night.

Kaul filed the lawsuit Friday, arguing that Musk’s actions violate Wisconsin election law, which makes it a felony to offer voters anything of value in exchange for voting.

After a county judge declined to hear the case on Saturday, Kaul appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which also rejected his request.

Musk and groups he funds have now poured more than $20 million into the race, which has become the most expensive judicial election in U.S. history. According to WisPolitics, total spending has topped $90 million.

Jerrell Patterson of Milwaukee said he sees the campaign as a creative way to energize new voters.

“Get into the minds of younger people and get them to come to rallies, sign petitions, and become greater Americans — I’m definitely on board with that,” Patterson said.

Not all voters feel comfortable with the billionaire’s role in the race.

“Getting people out there to vote, certainly,” said Meredith, a Milwaukee voter. “But I don’t know how I feel about a billionaire bribing people to sign petitions and paying his way into an election.”

Musk and former President Donald Trump are supporting conservative candidate Judge Brad Schimel of Waukesha County. Democrats, including George Soros, are backing Dane County Judge Susan Crawford.

“I don't control what Elon Musk does, and I don't control what George Soros or J.B. Pritzker do for Susan Crawford," Schimel said at a rally Friday, pointing to the out-of-state billionaires backing his opponent.

Petition or not, many voters said this election feels more consequential than usual.

“It’s a very high-stakes election,” Meredith added. “Not just for Wisconsin, but for the country as a whole.”

Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court hangs in the balance, as a pending retirement means the court’s current 4-3 liberal majority is up for grabs.

Schimel said he would not be attending the Green Bay event with Musk. Attendance is limited to those who signed the petition.

