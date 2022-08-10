Nine people injured in New London crash

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — A transit van carrying nine people crashed into a parked truck in a parking lot, all passengers obtained non-life threatening injuries.

The New London Police Department reports that it responded to a vehicle accident on CTH S near STH 54 where a long transit van crashed into a parked truck in a parking lot.

The van was traveling in a northbound direction on CTH S, crossed the center line, went into a ditch and hit a parked truck in a parking lot.

All nine people were transported by ambulance to either TheadaCare New London or Neenah.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

