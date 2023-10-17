NICU babies dress up for Halloween in Milwaukee hospitals

MILWAUKEE — Babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units dressed up this Halloween in Aurora Health Care hospitals.

Some costumes include Wonder Woman, Princess Belle and a bee. People are welcome to vote on Aurora Health Care's Facebook page. The voting will end on Oct. 27 at noon. Photos with the most amount of engagement will win an undisclosed prize.

These babies are celebrating their first Halloween with Halloween spirit in the hospital.

Read the full announcement from Aurora below:

Despite being hospitalized this October, Aurora Health Care’s tiniest patients are joining in the Halloween festivities. Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) are dressing up for their first Halloween.



Parents of the pint-sized patients were invited to safely dress their baby in a costume as simple or elaborate as they like for the annual NICU Halloween Costume bash. This year’s costumes include a cow, the Mario Bros, Wonder Woman and much more.



You can view and download photos of all the babies here. [facebook.com]



The event also includes a friendly social media contest. The pictures, which are featured on Aurora Health Care’s Facebook [facebook.com], are sure to bring a smile to your face. The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite costume by reacting to the photos on Facebook. The photos with the most reactions by noon on Friday, Oct. 27 will win a prize.



The event has taken place at Aurora Health Care for many years, with a pause in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions. It returned in 2021 with extra safeguards that remain in place this year, including parents taking the photos themselves and submitting them.



Interested in speaking with a family participating in the contest? Contact Katie Dahlstrom at 630-608-3186 or katie.dahlstrom@aah.org.



