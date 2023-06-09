NICE HAIR recycles 95% of everything used in the salon

Watch this story on TMJ4 News at 4:00 on Friday.

MILWAUKEE — A local eco-conscious hair salon is leading the charge to make the beauty industry more environmentally friendly.

NICE HAIR literally recycles ninety-five percent of everything used in the salon.

They utilize a service that disposes and re-purposes as much of its waste as possible.

"It was really important for me in opening a business to understand our impact on the world and to try to be really responsible about how to move the needle in a different direction," says Kate Kent, owner of NICE HAIR.

NICE HAIR in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point area invited Steph in for a clean connection in today’s Steph Connects.

