NFL Draft brings Wisconsin flavor to Green Bay's Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The NFL is putting the finishing touches on this year's draft in Green Bay, showcasing Wisconsin's unique culture throughout the event. Draft prospects will begin their journey on a green carpet at historic Lambeau Field before making their way to the Green Room.

This is the first time in league history that the red carpet will take place inside an NFL stadium.

"I think what we want to do on our side is represent and use this as 'Hey, we are here,' Historic Green Bay and our goal is to fill the stands with fans to kind of represent what actually Lambeau Field is," said NFL Events spokesperson Sebastian Martin.

While only around 2,000 fans will be allowed inside—far fewer than a typical game day—the Draft Theater features elements of Wisconsin's culture and industry scattered throughout.

"Quite a pivot from some of the places that we've been in years past, right?" NFL art director Justin Wright asked. "This small town community just really was the central focus of our development of our look, feel, and we basically want to make sure that the prospect feels that moment."

Ashley Washburn, TMJ4 Sports Milwaukee Wood Artist Ike Wynter handcrafted 32 NFL team logos for this year's NFL Draft, which are located in a hallway between the Green Room and Draft Theater.

The NFL is highlighting Wisconsin's lumber industry through artwork featuring Milwaukee wood artist Ike Wynter, who hand-crafted all 32 NFL team logos. These logos will be among the last things prospects see before walking on stage.

"I actually got to bring to life that my grandfather was drafted to the NFL back in 1944, so along with being a Wisconsin local artist tapping into this built-by-community campaign, it's a cool nod to my grandfather and his time in the NFL," said Wynter.

The Wisconsin experience extends to food as well, with nearly 90 vendors from across the state participating in the NFL Draft Experience.

Fans will also encounter pull tabs—a Wisconsin tradition that might be unfamiliar to out-of-state visitors.

