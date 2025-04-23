GREEN BAY, Wis. — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is in Green Bay for the 2025 Draft as he continues his tradition of welcoming the league's future stars.

"It is iconic, look at Lambeau Field," Goodell told TMJ4's Chalres Benson during a one-on-one interview.

The three-day event in Green Bay is expected to draw approximately 250,000 fans. While this attendance falls short of the massive turnouts seen at previous drafts in Detroit or Nashville, it more closely resembles the crowd sizes from Chicago when the traveling draft format began a decade ago.

"I think this is going to be fantastic," Goodell said.

Watch: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomes draft prospects to Green Bay

Goodell speaks with TMJ4's Charles Benson

For Goodell, whose college ambition was to become NFL Commissioner, the draft represents a special opportunity to be the first to congratulate players as they realize their dreams of playing in the NFL.

Behind the scenes, the Commissioner is diligently practicing to pronounce all the draft picks' names correctly before the big event.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

