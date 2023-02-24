Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ney's Natural Premium Meats and Sweets issues voluntary Class I recall of pizzas

Two lots of pizzas are listed in the recall: Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Combo and Sausage, both with package code 04823
pizza.PNG
John C. / Yelp
File image of a pizza. Not of the recalled pizza.
pizza.PNG
Posted at 3:07 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:07:08-05

MILWAUKEE — Ney's Natural Premium Meats and Sweets has issued a voluntary recall of pizza.

The affected pizzas carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 177 and include:

  • Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Combo, package code 04823
  • Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Sausage, package code 04823.

The recall is Class I which, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use or consumption of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

According to a news release, no illness has been reported as a result of consuming the pizzas. Consumers who have these products can throw them away. Anyone with signs of symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms for foodborne illness include:

  • Diarrhea
  • Stomach pain or cramps
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Fever

For questions about this recall contact Doug Ney, Ney's Natural Premium Meats and Sweets at (414) 254-2664.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News