Ney's Natural Premium Meats and Sweets issues voluntary Class I recall of pizzas

MILWAUKEE — Ney's Natural Premium Meats and Sweets has issued a voluntary recall of pizza.

The affected pizzas carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 177 and include:



Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Combo, package code 04823

Nico's Authentic Premium Pizza 12-in. Sausage, package code 04823.

The recall is Class I which, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, means it is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use or consumption of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

According to a news release, no illness has been reported as a result of consuming the pizzas. Consumers who have these products can throw them away. Anyone with signs of symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms for foodborne illness include:



Diarrhea

Stomach pain or cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

For questions about this recall contact Doug Ney, Ney's Natural Premium Meats and Sweets at (414) 254-2664.

