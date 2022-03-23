Next steps for Bucks hotel include food and beverage options, building sales team

MILWAUKEE — The Trade Milwaukee is working to build its sales team, as well as discuss food and beverage options ahead of its 2023 opening, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

The Trade Milwaukee broke ground last fall and is located between Vel R. Phillips and Fifth Street. The nine-story, 205-room hotel with two restaurant and lounge venues, will open early next year. It is an Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriott.

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports Rich Lundt was recently hired as the general manager of The Trade Milwaukee. He has a 32-year history in the hotel industry and most recently worked as the general manager of the Embassy Suites in Frisco, Texas. Lundt worked with many of the Texas professional sports franchises, such as the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Rangers.

"The opportunity to work with the Bucks, especially being the defending NBA champions, was just such a cool opportunity. My experience with sports franchises in Dallas made this a good transition," Lundt told the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Lundt and his team are currently working on some conceptual design. Lundt said The Trade Milwaukee will include some Milwaukee-Centric elements like Cream City brick.

"I'm really starting now to add to my team, which sales will be the priority of bringing a director of sales over the next 60 days," Lundt said.

Lundt expects about 100 full-time employees when the hotel opens.

The Trade Milwaukee is also in the midst of creating its food and beverage options.

"There is such great, diverse food venues in the Deer District that we want to find a niche that really works for us, and it really serves a need in the community while still understanding that we have to make sure we have a great product for our in-house guests as well," Lundt told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "The ultimate goal is to be the absolute best hotel in the state of Wisconsin."

