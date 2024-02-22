New video shows theft of nine luxury vehicles from Land Rover lot in Waukesha

Newly released video shows more of the night police say a crime ring stole nine luxury vehicles from a Waukesha Land Rover dealership.

Calvin Valentine, 17, was charged on Wednesday, Feb. 21., with burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, receiving stolen property of more than $10,000, and as a party to criminal damage to property over $2,500, according to a criminal complaint.

Police took Valentine into custody when he crashed into an uninvolved vehicle on I-94 near Pleasant Prairie. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Before the crash, video shows the group of suspects running through a showroom lobby wearing masks.

Suspects break into Waukesha Land Rover dealership

Later on, one of the suspects drives a vehicle through a closed garage door, sending shattered glass across the shop floor.

Suspect drives vehicle through closed garage door

The final newly released video shows the convoy of stolen vehicles leaving the dealership lot.

Crime ring drives nine luxury vehicles off Land Rover lot

Valentine is one of nine suspects involved in the car theft ring. Those suspects abandoned the vehicles they arrived to the dealership in.

Police say the suspects lead them on a 30 minute, 115 mile per hour chase toward the Illinois border. Several agencies are working together to identify and arrest the other eight suspects.

