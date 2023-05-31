New video shows explosives thrown in Potowatomi Casino parking garage in March

New video shows an explosion inside the Potawatomi Casino parking garage. It happened in March.

Surveillance shows a man dumping two bottles out of an SUV before driving off. One exploded and the other didn't. Nobody was hurt.



48-year-old Dennis Beard is charged with two counts of possession of an improvised explosive device.

Police tracked him down because afterward, they say he went inside the casino and used his ID to get a player's card.

Beard faces up to 12 years in prison.

