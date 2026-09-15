New video, 911 audio released from emergency landing of Tom Tiffany’s plane

New video and emergency dispatch audio have been released from the emergency landing of U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany’s plane on Lake Wausau after it lost power near Wausau Downtown Airport.

TMJ4 obtained the video and 911 audio recordings through an open records request with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. In the video, the plane could be seen nearly fully submerged.

Watch the video here:

New video released from emergency landing of Tom Tiffany’s plane

Tiffany held a press conference Saturday, where he said he was returning from a campaign event when the scary incident happened.

He said that after the plane landed in the water, both he and his pilot stood on top of the plane for several minutes until it began to go under. Tiffany said both of them were then able to swim to shallow water, where they were rescued and taken to the hospital.

Listen to the audio from the 911 dispatcher here:

New 911 audio released from emergency landing of Tom Tiffany’s plane

Tiffany credited the pilot for the skillful emergency landing.

“We’re really fortunate that God was looking after us last night,” Tiffany said. “We’re also really fortunate that the first responders — those behind me — were there for us. I can’t thank them enough for helping us in this situation.”

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