New upscale cocktail lounge 'Gülden Room' opens inside Dubbel Dutch Hotel

Gülden Room, located at 817 N. Marshall Street, will serve as not only a cocktail lounge but a coffee shop as well.
A new upscale cocktail lounge recently opened in the historic Dubbel Dutch Hote near Marshall and Wells in Milwaukee.
Posted at 8:13 PM, Sep 29, 2022
MILWAUKEE — A new upscale cocktail lounge recently opened in the historic Dubbel Dutch Hote near Marshall and Wells in Milwaukee.

Gülden Room, located at 817 N. Marshall Street, will serve as not only a cocktail lounge, but a coffee shop as well.

Gülden Room will serve unique cocktails with house-made syrups, gold flake garnishes, and wood-smoked old-fashioneds, according to F Street Hospitality. The bar will serve Gulden Draak and other Belgian and Dutch products.

Gülden Room, located at 817 N. Marshall Street, will serve as not only a cocktail lounge, but a coffee shop as well.

The menu, provided by Noble Catering & Events, includes togarashi popcorn, nosh and charcuterie boards (sweet and savory!), and Belgium chocolate fudge cake.

Gülden Room will feature similar renovations and gold trimmings as the Dubbel Dutch Hotel's aesthetic. The interior is elegant with velvet and vintage finishes, as well as dim lighting.

Gülden Room is now open Thursdays through Saturdays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The coffee bar will feature Space Time Coffee beans and will be open daily beginning Monday.

For more information, visit the Dubbel Dutch Hotel website.

