New threat made against Kiel over Title IX investigation

KIEL (NBC 26) — Practically the entire city of Kiel has received a new threat that references an investigation into local middle school students.

Kiel Police said Wednesday it received a threat stating that if the Kiel Area School District does not drop the Title IX investigation by Friday, June 3, multiple locations in Kiel will be targeted.

According to police, the threat targeted all Kiel schools and all roads, as well as utility stations, city buildings, the Kiel Police Department, all Kiel stores, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Police said the City of Kiel Emergency Management Team is working with local, state, and federal authorities on this matter. Authorities are meeting and planning for a response to any and all threats.

The Kiel community began receiving threats after news of an ongoing Title IX investigation against three Kiel Middle School students received widespread attention. As previously reported, the families of three eighth-grade boys said their students are being investigated for sexual harassment for using the incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who uses they/them pronouns.