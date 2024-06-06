New survey says tipping culture is getting out of control

In Today's Talker — More and more Americans think tipping is getting out of hand.

According to a new survey from Bankrate, around 35% of Americans share that feeling.

34% said they're annoyed by pre-entered tip screens and the survey found those screens can actually lead to smaller tips.

Another 37% of people said business should simply pay their employees better, rather than relying on tips. 14% said they'd be willing to pay higher prices in order to do away with tipping.

