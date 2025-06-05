New Ring video shows Pewaukee native days before he allegedly killed his three daughters

Authorities in Washington state have released Ring camera footage of Travis Decker, the Pewaukee native who police say murdered his three daughters in Washington.

WATCH: Ring video of Pewaukee native who allegedly murdered his three daughters

WATCH: Ring video of Pewaukee native who allegedly murdered his three daughters

Investigators say the Ring video was captured in the days leading up to Decker’s May 30 visitation with his children, who were discovered dead Monday at a campsite. The sheriff’s department says this is the most recent video it has of Decker before his disappearance.

READ ALSO: Former neighbor shocked as manhunt continues for Pewaukee native accused of killing his daughters

Decker has been on the run since Monday. The news of the little girls’ deaths has sent shockwaves through the quiet Waukesha County community where Decker grew up.

Wenatchee Police Department Travis Decker's three children all found dead.

Decker’s former neighbor in Pewaukee, who asked to remain anonymous because Decker has not been arrested, remembers him as a kind teenager who excelled at sports.

“We always got along great with the kids, the whole family,” the neighbor said.

Pewaukee High School Yearbook Travis Decker's high school yearbook photo.

The neighbor told TMJ4 he knew three generations of the Decker family, starting with Travis’ grandfather. He described a family with strong military ties.

“Troy was in Special Forces, the boys’ dad,” he said.

Decker followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the military. According to the Washington Military Department, Decker possesses special skills and training that could make him difficult to locate.

Wenatchee Police Department Travis Decker

“My own opinion is he is out in the woods someplace trying to get away,” the neighbor said.

Decker is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping. A reward of up to $20,000 will be offered for any information that leads to his arrest, police said.

Anyone who may have seen Decker since then is asked to call 911 or submit a tip to the sheriff’s office. It’s unknown if he is armed, but he should be considered dangerous and should not be approached or contacted.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

To read more about how Decker’s former Pewaukee neighborhood is coping with the tragedy, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error