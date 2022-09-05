New plan to address affordable and 'missing middle' housing in Bay View

BAY VIEW, Wis. — Milwaukee's Department of City Development is creating a new plan that would address affordable and "missing middle" housing in the Bay View neighborhood, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Within the last year, there have been three community meetings and an online survey for neighbors' feedback. According to the City of Milwaukee senior planner Monica Wauck Smith, residents want newer housing options with modern amenities.

"Housing has absolutely emerged as one of the most important issues residents are interested in," Wauck Smith told the Milwaukee Business Journal. "One thing we've been really trying to take a look at is ... both housing options and affordability of housing."

Residents also want "missing middle" housing, which is single-family homes and large apartment buildings. According to Smith, this includes townhomes and accessory dwelling units, like an above-garage or backyard units.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Bay View is underserved by programs like low-income housing tax credits compared to the rest of Milwaukee.

Some residents are concerned they could get priced out of Bay View as housing prices rise. "The median household income in Bay View is more than $10,000 to $20,000 higher than in the city, county and south suburbs," the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

Potential future new development could be seen at the former Army Reserve property, two privately-owned parcels, one currently occupied by a BMO Harris branch, and a site on Chase Avenue.

The new plan also has recommendations for transportation, and business and economic development.

The Department of City Development plans to publish a draft plan and hold a final neighborhood meeting before the end of the year.

