New partnership to provide mental health services to Dodge Co. Sheriff's Office staff for free

MADISON, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff's Office employees will soon be able to access mental health services free of charge.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt recently announced a partnership between his department and Church Health Services, Inc.

Schmidt says his employees frequently respond to traumatic and tragic incidents and those incidents stick with staff members for days, months, and even years afterward. He says law enforcement officers often deal with post-traumatic stress disorder, and it's a career associated with high rates of suicide and divorce.

Church Health Services' executive director Thea O'Connor says services will be offered to all DCSO employees free of charge. They'll have access to Wisconsin's only Certified First Responder Associate.

DCSO partnered with Church Health Services earlier in December. Sheriff Schmidt says he's thrilled to extend the partnership.

