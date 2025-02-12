New Oshkosh store selling work by artists with special needs

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A new art shop in Oshkosh is selling artwork to fund a mission: creating a more inclusive community for adults with special needs.

Inclusive Artistry is a program started at Lakeside Packaging Plus in 2023 to provide adults with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to learn and practice art.

Now, the program includes over 60 students and four art teachers at locations in Neenah and Oshkosh.

“Some of them are non-verbal, so what better way than with some paint to express your feelings and how you want to show yourself to the world,” said Ona Montour, Inclusive Artistry team lead.

Montour says the art classes are fun and stress-free while teaching students real-life skills.

“A sense of accomplishment—they are finishing a piece, and how good that feels to finish something, see a final result, and show it off to their peers,” she said. “They're also following instructions… They are learning some awesome skills in class too.”

The students learn a variety of techniques, from oil and watercolor painting to collage.

The students have been selling their pieces online, but now a storefront in Oshkosh will display the merchandise. Pictures of the artwork are printed on key chains, hats, t-shirts, and coffee mugs.

“We opened the shop because I wanted to celebrate their accomplishments,” Montour said. “They are doing some amazing work, and then to put it on merchandise to share is awesome.”

The artists earn 30% of every piece sold, and they receive a certificate of professional artistry after their first sale.

“Painting is really good for me because it’s more creative,” said Nick, one of the artists selling his work.

Nick spends the money he makes from his artwork on art supplies.

“I love my art,” he said.

Montour hopes the art shop will expose more of Oshkosh to the work at Lakeside Packaging Plus.

“Some really beautiful art is happening by some really beautiful people,” she said.

The Oshkosh Lakeside Packaging Plus location also hosts community art classes to raise money. The classes are $15, and Montour will lead participants through a canvas painting. The first community art class is on February 11.

More information can be found on the non-profit’s website.

