New nonstop flight added from Madison to San Francisco

MADISON -- United Airlines will soon launch daily non-stop, year-round service from Madison to San Francisco this summer. It's the first daily nonstop flight from Madison to the West Coast.

The new service begins June 7. Flights will depart from Madison daily at 3:11 p.m.Tickets went on sale last Saturday for the first flights.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi tells WISC-TV that United Airlines' new flight will not only benefit tourists but also, "Provide a vital connection between high-tech Silicon Valley and south-central Wisconsin's growing tech industry."

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's president Zach Brandon agrees with Parisi, saying that being connected to Silicon Valley investors increases the likelihood of Wisconsin startups being funded.

The Dane County Regional Airport has more than 95 daily arrivals and departures with nonstop service to 15 cities.

