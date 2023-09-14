New mural in South Milwaukee planned; artist Mika Revell selected

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The city of South Milwaukee selected accomplished artist Mika Revell for a new mural project.

According to a news release from the city, the mural will be located on the west wall of the Human Concerns building at 1029 Milwaukee Avenue.

Work on the mural is set to begin on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

The mural, according to organizers, will "showcase native plant life, including Purple Coneflowers, New England Aster, Native Milkweed, Wild Bergamot, and Marsh Marigolds. Against the backdrop of South Milwaukee's waterfront, this mural represents the city's natural beauty and its commitment to diversity and growth."

The city hopes the mural project unites the community and attracts visitors.

The city says after they put out the call for artists, they received 116 mural designs. The seven-person mural design committee then selected Revell’s proposal.

Mika Revell previously collaborated with SoFi Stadium for Superbowl LVI, Angels Stadium, and the Architecture and Design Museum of Downtown LA.

Check out her Instagram page here.

Read the announcement below:

South Milwaukee Selects Mika Revell for New Mural Project



Celebrating Native Plant Life and Waterfront Beauty



South Milwaukee, WI - South Milwaukee is about to embark on a transformative urban renewal project as the



City selects acclaimed artist Mika Revell for an exciting mural endeavor. The mural will adorn the west wall of



the Human Concerns building at 1029 Milwaukee Avenue, strategically situated near the South Milwaukee



Downtown Market, the iconic "Da Crusher" statue, and the newly established Bucyrus Commons gathering



space, thanks to support from the Bucyrus Foundation.



Work on the mural is scheduled to begin on September 14, 2023.



Mika Revell, an accomplished Asian-American artist boasting a rich portfolio, having collaborated with



esteemed clients like the SoFi Stadium for Superbowl LVI, Angels Stadium, and the Architecture and Design



Museum of Downtown LA is assisted by Leila Youssefi, a Los Angeles-based Persian-American artist and



environmentalist, with expertise honed with mural giant, Branded Arts.



The mural's vibrant design will showcase native plant life, including Purple Coneflowers, New England Aster,



Native Milkweed, Wild Bergamot, and Marsh Marigolds. Against the backdrop of South Milwaukee's waterfront,



this mural represents the city's natural beauty and its commitment to diversity and growth.



The project's mission is to unite the community and attract visitors as the City continues to invest in, revitalize,



and reimagine its historic downtown. The mural embodies the spirit of “new beginnings” while celebrating the



City's prominent lakefront and its connection and proud partnership with the prospering region.



Earlier this year, the City of South Milwaukee put out a call for mural artists. In total, 116 mural designs were



received, including international submittals. A seven-person mural design committee selected Revell’s



proposal.



“The City is dedicated to creating a vibrant and interesting downtown and a community where people want to



live, work, visit, and invest in,” said Mayor Jim Shelenske. “A mural is another enhancement complementing



our new streetscaping, business attraction programs, and the Bucyrus Commons.”



The project is completely funded through a generous grant from the Bucyrus Foundation and other donations.



This artistic effort promises to redefine the current landscape, fostering pride and inspiration for all. Stay tuned



for the mural's unveiling, marking a brighter, more vibrant South Milwaukee.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip