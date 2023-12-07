New morning Meteorologist Tyler Moore makes heartwarming return to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — On Thursday, Meteorologist Tyler Moore began his journey as part of the TMJ4 News Today family. As a Brookfield native, Tyler said he is thrilled to work back in Wisconsin and live close to his family. His father, Bob, echoed that sentiment and is also just as happy to have his son back home.

"It’s great to have him back. It’s a joy," said Bob.

On Tyler's first day with TMJ4, he took a trip down memory lane visiting his old high school, Brookfield Central, where he played the goalie position on the soccer team. He also stopped by Swanson Elementary to visit his former teacher, Susan Buban.

"I’m so excited to see Tyler, he’s the nicest child ever and you just never forget kids like that. I always would say Tyler Moore, you’re gonna be a meteorologist someday, we’re gonna be watching you on TV," said Buban.

On Monday the two met for the first time in-person in about 20 years. Tyler said he never forgot Buban, because it was her caring nature that had a profound impact on his life.

"I’m so thankful for you, because you saw my passion for weather and you didn’t steer me away from it...you’re part of that guiding process," Tyler said to Buban during an emotional reunion.

Buban reflected on some of her favorite memories of Tyler, including his daily weather reports for the classroom.

"You would come in every day and tell about the weather and the kids wanted to hear it because you are always spot on," said Buban.

Tyler said he was always drawn to weather even at a very young age. Tyler received his degree in Atmospheric Science from North Carolina Asheville. He was a Division I NCAA men’s soccer player during his time in college and interned at WKRN in Nashville and CNN in Atlanta.

Tyler moved back to Wisconsin with his fiancée Justine. You can watch him on TMJ4 News Today from 5-7 a.m.

Watch the Today's Talker segment about Tyler below:

Getting to know new morning meteorologist Tyler Moore

