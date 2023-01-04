New Milwaukee ghost tour to recall stories of city's 'cursed past'

MILWAUKEE — US Ghost Adventures, a tourism company offering authentic ghost tours of the most haunted cities in the country, launched 12 new locations, including one here in Milwaukee!

According to the travel company, in the new tour called 'Brew City Ghosts', "guests will uncover what shackles the dead to Milwaukee's cursed past."

US Ghost Adventures will recall stories of "desperate businessmen, wild mafia hitmen, raiding war parties, and valiant Federales." The tour promises to take guests through lamp-lid streets, silent river promenades, and historic statues and bars. This includes the Hilton Grand Inn where dozens were killed in a 26-hour fire, the Milwaukee Riverwalk, and the legendary Pabst Theatre. Each stop also provides the opportunity to contact ghosts.

The tour begins at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St., and lasts an hour spanning one mile. The tours are held rain or shine and guests are asked to arrive 10 minutes early.

The next available tour is Thursday at 7 p.m. Tickets for adults are $25 and children under 13 are $16. For more information on the Milwaukee tour and to book a tour, visit US Ghost Adventures' website.

