New Milwaukee football squad in town crowned 'Team of the Week'

MILWAUKEE — In Milwaukee, play is pride.

"I want to put on for my city, put on for the show and show them that we really can do it," says Cameron Gray, a sophomore receiver at Milwaukee Academy of Science.

This season, there's a new team in the city, the Milwaukee Academy of Science Novas.

"It's a lot of people doubting us, so I wanted to prove the haters wrong. So we did our thing out there. 60-ZIP," says Brayln Albritton, freshman quarterback for Novas.

Building a program from scratch, the Novas dominated Cudahy in week one of the high school football season. By air and ground, this team was able to score enough touchdowns good enough for two wins in most conferences.

"Keep is rolling. It doesn't stop until the game is over. I got the best receiver core in the nation, Westbrook, Cam, all of them," says Brayln.

Unfortunately for their opponents, putting up 60 points didn't even come close to quenching the Nova's thirst.

"We want to go all the way man. We think 60 points wasn't enough. We want to put more on the board as a team. I got a young quarterback, the best quarterback in the nation and I got faith in my quarterback," says Cameron.

Let's not forget, that the Novas defense is just as hungry for success.

"Our defense, man, we hit hard. We got some good ones on defense. You see in practice I was struggling with them. Our defense is very tough, it's going to be tough to score on our defense," says Brayln.

With practice currently happening in a public park, just west of American Family Field, there is no need for bulletin board material.

"It just makes me want to grind more. It makes me want to prove them wrong and show them that we can do something. We are a city team and city teams don't really win state. I want to show that we can do something and we are special," says Brayln.

Nor is there a need for handouts because this new squad already has the confidence of a champion.

"Whatever we can put on, it's a work ethic. I got faith we can get 100," says Cameron.

Congratulations to the Milwaukee Academy of Science Novas for being named the Friday Football Frenzy Team of the Week.

