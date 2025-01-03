New Lisbon triple homicide: Police identify homicide victim, still searching for person of interest

CITY OF NEW LISBON, Wis. — One of the victims of a triple homicide in New Lisbon has been identified.

Elizabeth Kolba, 33, was found dead inside a home in New Lisbon on Dec. 30. Two young girls, ages 12 and 13, were also found in the home. Their names have not been released.

The New Lisbon Police Department shared the information Thursday evening as they search for the person of interest in the case, Virgil Thew, 47.

New Lisbon Police Department

Police are actively searching for Thew in the New Lisbon area based on tips.

He is described as a 5-foot-10-inch man weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored down coat, blue jeans, and a hat.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach or confront him; instead, contact 911.

