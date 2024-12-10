New life at Joannes Park: $9.5 million aquatic center master plan now under review

GREEN BAY (NBC26) — In just two days, around a $10 million masterplan to revitalize Joannes Park and its Family Aquatic Center will be under review. Neighbors say the proposed amenities will give them more of an incentive to come to the park.



Video shows renderings of a $9.5 million project of the Joannes Aquatic Center.



The plan features new amenities such as a lazy river, a surf rider station and a mini golf course.



Green Bay's Parks Committee will review a presentation of the proposed master plan and how it plans to be funded.

"I thought it would be kind of fun actually," Josh Vande Wettering, a Green Bay resident, said. "We walk around this park pretty much everyday with our boys."

Wettering said a new-look Joannes Park Aquatic Center provides more reason to spend a summer day at the park.

"With this basically in our backyard, we thought about going several times," Wettering said.

Ahead of the city's park committee meeting, a master plan for the $9.5 million project of the Joannes Aquatic Center was released.

Today, the center's top amenities feature water slides, two sand volleyball courts and a pool.

With the new plan, the city looks to add more to the mix by including the following (not limited to):



Lazy river ($1 million)

Aurf rider ($2.2 million)

Mini golf course ($450,000)

"The park has a lot of potential," Wettering said.

Located next to East High School, Joannes Park takes up 30 acres of land — Construction on the Aquatic Center started in 1995.

The long list of what the renovated site will bring looks to add to the park's history.

A presentation on the proposed master plan will be given at Wednesday's parks committee meeting.