New Kids on the Block playing Fiserv Forum in August of 2024

MILWAUKEE — New Kids on the Block is scheduled to play American Family Field on Saturday, August 24, 2024 as part of a new tour.

The group announced "THE MAGIC SUMMER 2024 TOUR" starts June 14 and will visit more than 40 cities in the US.

OCTOBER 30, 2023 (MILWAUKEE, WI) – Multi-platinum pop icons New Kids on the Block have announced THE MAGIC SUMMER 2024 TOUR. Reimagining the smash 1990 tour of the same name, Donnie, Joey, Jordan, Jonathan & Danny will bring back the magic for fans old and new, this time with very special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. As announced on GMA this morning, the tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on June 14 and hit over 40 cities including Milwaukee on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.



TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Fanclub and CITI presales beginning Wednesday, November 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, November 3 at 10 AM CST on Ticketmaster.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] and LiveNation.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] ., and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.



PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Magic Summer 2024 Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 1 at 12 PM local time until Thursday, November 2 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com].



New Kids On The Block are bringing back their best moments and memories. They have promised to be performing their greatest hits, unexpected fan favorites and magical surprises for their diehard fans all across the country. The 2024 Magic Summer Tour is where the magic happens! Fans should expect a summer of fun and nostalgia as the New Kids embark on their first mostly outdoor venue tour in 15 years. NKOTB will be visiting some of the most iconic venues on this tour for a night under the stars, including some of the very same venues that they performed at on the original 1990 Magic Summer Tour.



The sold-out 1990 Magic Summer Tour, sponsored by Coca-Cola & McDonalds, took place at the ultimate height of New Kids’ success, and included multi-night stops at the band’s hometown Foxboro Stadium, Dodgers Stadium, Giants Stadium and many others. The band collaborated with Harry Blackstone Jr. to stage magic and illusions within their performance, impressing fans and the Magic community alike, and even went on to win a Magic award for their contributions to the medium throughout their tour.



“The true ‘magic’ of this tour is in the music, the moments and the memories that we get to create - and recreate - with our amazing fans each night,” said Donnie Wahlberg. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years, will make for a most magical time indeed.”



Over 3 million fans attended the Magic Summer Tour worldwide, coinciding with New Kids On The Block’s number-one album & single at the time. Watch New Kids On The Block’s throwback video HERE [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] to see all the 90s nostalgia that will be returning this summer.



New Kids On The Block have come back to life as their official dolls in a brand-new promotional video in support of the upcoming tour. Watch HERE [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com]. With cameos from Andrea Barber [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com] of Full House & Fulller House (a dedicated BlockHead!) and influencer Brittany Nicole [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com], the New Kids tease the magic in store for their fans this summer and transform into living versions of their iconic dolls.



Since the 1990 Magic Summer Tour, New Kids have continued to be a force with their finger on the pulse of pop culture, making waves once again in 2008, when they reunited for smash-hit album The Block. On November 3, they will be releasing a revamped version of this iconic 2008 comeback album, The Block Revisited, celebrating 15 years since their triumphant return to the music scene.



New Kids have headlined the iconic Fenway Park three times and continue to represent their hometown of Boston with pride. They have sold millions of concert tickets around the world since their return. They have traveled with their fans on NKOTB cruises, as well as held the first-ever NKOTB fan convention, BLOCKCON, which took place earlier this year.



