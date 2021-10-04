New Kids on the Block coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum next June

MILWAUKEE — Pop supergroup New Kids on the Block will bring their "The MixTape Tour 2022" to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum next summer.

Along with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue, the group will perform on June 15, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at 11 a.m. at FiservForum.com.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019 and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley and En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

The tour will stop at more than 50 other cities next year. For more information on VIP packages and pre-sales, visit NKOTB.com.

