New Jewish Museum Milwaukee exhibit showcases travesty of Japanese interment camps

MILWAUKEE — There is a new exhibit coming to the Jewish Museum Milwaukee that explores the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II.

The new exhibit is called 'Then They Came for Me: Incarceration of Japanese Americans During WW II and the Demise of Civil Liberties'. It runs from Feb. 18 to May 29.

The goal is shine a light on Japanese interment camps and how this travesty has had a lasting impact on the Japanese community. It follows the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the removal of around 120,000 Japanese Americans from their homes during the war. The exhibit also reflects on discrimination and intolerance that reflects part of the refugee crises in America.

On display will be artifacts like suitcases, ID cards, anti-Japanese propaganda, high school year books and newsletters produced by internees, and more. The Japanese American Citizen League - Wisconsin Chapter also included local content to the display.

'Then They Came for Me' is a traveling exhibit that has been in San Francisco, New York City, and Chicago.

Admission to the museum is free courtesy of the Yabuki Family Foundaiton.

