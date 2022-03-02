New island-themed lounge, Tropic MKE to open soon on Water Street

MILWAUKEE — Tropic MKE, an island-inspired venue geared towards a mature adult crowd, is opening on Water Street.

According to our partners at On Milwaukee, Tropic MKE will offer Jamaican-themed cocktails, frozen drinks, and a menu of Jamaican-themed bar bites.

Hyuacinth Nembhardt is the leader behind Tropic MKE. Nembhardt owns Concoctions, a brand she took from a liquor store in 2007 to a food truck set up at several festivals in 2017.

Our partners at On Milwaukee say that Nembhardt started partnering with local Jamaican Restaurant Uppa Yard in 2020. She served a menu of Jamaican-inspired drinks, including Concotions’ famous rum punch.

“We did well at Uppa Yard,” Nembhardt says. “But we decided to branch out on our own this past year, and we’re really excited about establishing a location downtown.”

On Milwaukee said the new downtown venue has been refurbished with fresh paint, flooring, and a new bar top along with tropical elements.

Nembhardt hopes that her new lounge, Tropic MKE will offer a place for people to enjoy.

“We’re definitely sticking to an island vibe theme,” she said. “And our goal is to create an adult, sophisticated environment that’s inclusive and welcoming.”

Tropic MKE’s hours will be Monday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to close.

Nembhardt hopes to one day expand the hours and include Sunday brunch and lunch services.

