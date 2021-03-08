Menu

New idea to spread internet access in Wisconsin's rural areas: Drones

Posted at 3:43 PM, Mar 08, 2021
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (AP) — Students in northern Wisconsin school district without reliable home internet will soon be able to connect to their school networks via a drone-powered cellular signal.

The project comes from a Wisconsin startup via a state-funded pilot program in the Eagle River area. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the goal is to test the use of drones as a way to expand internet connectivity into rural areas.

The partnership is between the new company, Wisconsin Telelift, and the Northland Pines School District. The drones will be fitted with cellphone towers that let students throughout the district get online — even in areas where cellphone service and broadband access are spotty.

