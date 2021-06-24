New hours, fewer contests, and other changes at this year's State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Wisconsin State Fair officials announced some new changes to this year's state fair.

These changes include new operating hours, cashless parking and admissions and more.

Many of the changes are due to increased sanitization protocols and the labor shortage.

The fair will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, with the exception of the final Sunday. It'll close at 10 p.m. Sunday. All food vendors, shopping, buildings and SpinCity will also open at 11 a.m.

Parking lots will open at 10:30 a.m., and agriculture and competitive exhibit competitions that were previously scheduled for before 11 a.m. will continue to take place.

Fair officials are encouraging people to purchase their general admission tickets before arriving in order to reduce lines and create a more seamless entry process.

You can purchase these tickets using cash or credit cards at the State Fair Tickets Office, the fair website, and their official retail partners. Discounted tickets will be available until July 16.

“Our mission as we plan for the 170th Wisconsin State Fair is to maintain our beloved traditions and commitment to affordability while keeping health and safety top of mind,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “While there are some changes this year, our staff is working hard to bring you the State Fair you have known and loved for generations.”

Masks will not be required, but guests are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.

No refillable cups will be sold and there will be no eating contests to ensure the health and safety of fairgoers.

Hundreds of hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the entire park.

