New hotel to break ground in Deer District Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Trade Milwaukee, a new hotel by Marriott, will break ground Friday in Deer District.

Located at the corner of West Juneau Avenue and Vel R. Phillips Avenue, the motel is expected to open in early 2023. The 207 tech-enabled rooms feature mobile check-in and check-out, keyless entry and motion sensor lighting.

“From Milwaukee Bucks fans to concert-goers to everything in-between, The Trade Milwaukee will offer guests a key to the heart of the city, providing all convenient access and an authentic lodging experience that celebrates the very best of Milwaukee,” said Jeff Lenz, president & chief development officer for North Central Group. “The Trade is built on the foundation of Milwaukee’s beginning as a fur trading post and will pay homage to the hard-working tradespeople who built the city.”

Mayor Tom Barrett, Common Council President Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin and project developers will be at Friday's 10 a.m. groundbreaking ceremony.

