Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New group forms to help Republican Kleefisch win election

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an election night event in Pewaukee, Wis. Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, who spent eight years as lieutenant governor under Scott Walker, has launched her campaign for governor Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Rebecca Kleefisch
Posted at 6:20 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 07:20:46-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new political action committee headed by a longtime Republican operative has formed to help Rebecca Kleefisch win the governor’s race.

Stephan Thompson announced Thursday that he will lead the new group known as Freedom Wisconsin.

Thompson previously worked as head of the Wisconsin Republican Party, ran Gov. Scott Walker’s 2014 reelection campaign and served as an adviser to a group Kleefisch formed called the 1848 Project.

The new PAC will be able to raise an unlimited amount of money to help Kleefisch. Candidates, unlike PACs, are limited to raising no more than $20,000 from individuals per cycle.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device