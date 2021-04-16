New golf license plates to fund college scholarships

Here's a chance to help state tourism and young golfers at the same time.

You can get a personalized Wisconsin golf license plate to promote your love of golfing in Wisconsin.

The extra $25 fee will go towards the Wisconsin Department of Tourism and the Wisconsin PGA Junior Golf Foundation.

The money raised will help fund college scholarships. The WPGA Junior Golf Foundation has awarded $275 thousand dollars in scholarships to date and plans to award $40 thousand more this year.

