Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Glarus Brewing CEO files defamation lawsuit

items.[0].image.alt
File
New Glarus Brewing
Posted at 3:31 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:31:06-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The CEO of New Glarus Brewing Co. has filed a defamation lawsuit against the law firm representing three shareholders who have gone to court and accused her of cutting them out of profits from the popular craft beer maker.

The lawsuit filed by Deb Carey in Dane County Circuit Court also includes 50 unnamed individuals, including media outlets, that she says helped promulgate false statements about her.

Carey alleges she was defamed by Middleton law firm Palmersheim Dettmann when it issued a press release that included “false implications” about her, including accusations that she withheld and manipulated financial data about the brewery.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku