New game show will feature Wisconsin contestant in premier

In Today's Talker — A new game show is premiering tonight on TMJ4 and will feature a local contestant.

Dawson Addis, 25, will be competing on Deal or No Deal Island. He's from Muskego and is one of 13 players who have been invited to the banker's remote island.

The contestants will scramble to find "money briefcases' in order to stay in the hunt for the season ending jackpot.

The series premieres Monday night at 8:30 p.m. Dawson will be joining the Morning Blend at 9:00 a.m. to talk about the show.

