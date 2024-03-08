New exhibit celebrates artists' deep roots in Milwaukee community

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A new art exhibit opening up on Milwaukee’s South Side has deep roots in the community, inspired by the artists themselves.

“We grew up here and that is representative of the community that we come from,” said Paula Lovo.

Paula Lovo and Lucas Alamo say their lives as artists began when they were students at Milwaukee’s Bruce-Guadalupe Community School.

“Anytime I make an effective piece of work, there's a part of me that's like, ‘Was that you or was it the people who taught you?” said Alamo.

They are two of the seven artists being featured in “Home Grown: Cultivado Aqui,” a new exhibit opening this week at Latino Arts.

“Being in a space where it's dedicated to folks who went to Bruce Guadalupe, and that we’re all going to share a space together feels really amazing,” said Lovo.

The gallery walls are filled with everything from innovative portraits of well-known figures to mixed media renderings of what is created in their imaginations.

Some of the work even calls back to when they were younger.

Lucas created a drawing of hands separated by a barbed wire fence when he was in middle school.

Nearly a decade later, he made a companion piece that shows his growth as an artist, as well as how impactful his roots are on his journey.

“It plays on the notion that art should be accessible for everyone. And to be in this gallery space to feature this, it's a great feeling,” said Alamo.

Paula’s work explores the effects of climate change through drawings and a film narrated by her father.

TMJ4 News This is Paula Lovo, one of the artists featured in “Home Grown: Cultivado Aqui,” a new exhibit opening this week at Latino Arts. She says her love of creating was always celebrated and encouraged at the United Community Center. That support inspired her to participate in the exhibit and continue that legacy.



She says her love of creating was always celebrated and encouraged at the United Community Center.

That support inspired her to participate in the exhibit and continue that legacy.

“Being connected in a building where there's a gallery and there's an auditorium where you're being exposed to different mediums of art, it was something that just always was in circulation,” said Lovo.

Lucas says each piece is a reflection of who they are as artists and hopes their passion can also inspire future students.

TMJ4 News This is Lucas Alamo, one of the artists featured in “Home Grown: Cultivado Aqui,” a new exhibit opening this week at Latino Arts. He says each piece is a reflection of who they are as artists and hopes their passion can also inspire future students.



“We're committing to an idea and putting it out there in the world as a form of not only self-expression but as a form of duty,” said Alamo.

For more information on the exhibit, click here.

