New event venue 'The Starling' to open along the Milwaukee River in Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — A new event venue will be moving into a vacant Third War Riverwalk spot.

Two Birds Event Group recently announced plans for its newest endeavor The Starling, which will be located in the former space of SURG on the Water at 102 N. Water Street.

The Starling can host up to 200 guests and will also have an outdoor riverwalk event space.

Two Birds say they are working with design-build firm Three Sixty to create a bright space with large floor-to-ceiling windows that face the water.

Officials say Tall Guy and a Grill will be the in-house caterer for weddings, corporate and nonprofit events. They will also host pop-up dinners and other events open to the public in the summer months.

The Starling is now booking events for later this summer. For questions on booking an event for this year or 2023, email: events@starlingmke.com.

Two Birds is also the owners of Milwaukee Airwaves, The Ivy House and Filament.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip