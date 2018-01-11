New event venue helps Milwaukee non-profits with free space rentals

The event director at Sixth Floor, Claiborne Green, says it all worked out perfectly since he is a big supporter of women's organizations. When he started his project to help local organizations, the first inquiry he received was from Renaissance Theaterworks.
"I think we're the best ticket in town," said Suzan Fete, the artistic director at Renaissance Theaterworks.
She is also one of the original co-founders and says they have been producing plays there since 1993.
"We had all found that there weren't enough opportunities for women in theater in all aspects of theater as directors as playwrights," she said. "We wanted to see if we could change that."
She says they're the second oldest theater company in the country that commits itself to gender equality and that 75 percent of the people they employ are women.