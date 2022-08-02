New electric vehicle charging stations in Racine promotes Lake Michigan tourism

RACINE, Wis. — Wisconsin state leaders are pumped about new solar-powered electric-vehicle charging stations in the parking lot of Racine's City Hall.

The charging station is part of a new multi-state effort to create more electric car charging stations.

Wisconsin joins Michigan, Illinois, and Indiana in the "Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit Tour." Those states are making electric vehicle charging stations more available for travelers.

Racine's City Hall is still blocks away from any restaurants, and over a mile from Lake Michigan. This is not a high-speed charging option.

Renew Wisconsin, which advocates for more renewable energy options in our state, estimates you would have to charge your car for about four hours to then be able to drive 80 miles. This means there is still a long road ahead to making Wisconsin more electric-vehicle friendly.

Statewide, there are fewer than 460 public charging stations, and not many of them offer a super-fast charge.

Tesla super charger is offered in four cities: Madison, Eau Claire, Tomah, and Oak Creek. You can charge for less than an hour to drive 80 miles at these locations.

An infusion of $78 million in federal grant money over the next five years will help Wisconsin create more fast-charging options. Renew Wisconsin says building them will likely start in January.

State lawmakers also have two bills in the works. One would make it easier for private companies to build, then charge people to use charging stations. The other would allocate money to help create dedicated car-charging corridors.

