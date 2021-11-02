New dog daycare, Dogtopia, opens on Milwaukee's east side

MILWAUKEE — Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, boarding and spa facility, recently open a location in Milwaukee's east side neighborhood.

The new facility is locally owned and operated by Milwaukee resident Julia Barnes.

“We are thrilled to bring Dogtopia to this urban neighborhood and provide specialized care for dogs in Milwaukee,” said Barnes. “Our mission is to create an exciting, playful and safe atmosphere for Milwaukee pups. As a dog owner myself, I take pride in providing an opportunity for our pups to meet new friends, get exercise, enjoy playtime and have quality human interaction while giving their parents peace of mind while they’re away.

Dogtopia offers contact-free, curbside drop-off and pick-up services. The dog daycare said they maintain a custom cleaning program that utilizes pet-safe products that clean, disinfect and offer the highest level of safety available.

Officials say the playrooms are sanitized twice daily when the dogs are resting, and routine detail cleaning is performed throughout the day.



According to a news release, each playroom has a HVAC system with in-duct UV lighting that funnels air out of the building to ensure clean air and eliminates bad bacteria.

"Dogtopia’s environment allows dogs to feel comfortable, enjoy plenty of playtime and exercise, and the various playrooms offer fun for dogs of similar size and temperament," the business said in a statement. "Each playroom has compressed rubber flooring to ease joints, prevent slipping and promote safer play. Dogtopia gives each dog an opportunity to socialize and stay active throughout the day in an environment that is safe and clean, which can ease their separation anxiety and give pet parents peace of mind."

Dogtoppia also launched the Dogtopia Foundation which funds programs focused on three causes: Services Dogs for Veterans, Youth Literacy Programs and Employment Initiatives for Adults with Autism. Officials say 100 percent percent of funds raised are donated directly to supported organizations.

Dogtopia is located at 2219 N. Farwell Ave., and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for boarding pickup only. For more information, click here.

