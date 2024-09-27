MILWAUKEE — In a remote corner of upstate New York, a live-action role-playing (LARP) camp becomes a haven where magic isn’t make-believe.

As campers immerse themselves in this imaginative world, they discover inner strength, heal from trauma, and emerge as heroes both in the fantasy realm and in real life.

LARP, or live-action role-play, is a growing pastime with thousands of "LARPers" around the world.

This is the focus of the popular documentary "We Can Be Heroes" by filmmaker and director Carina Mia Wong.

New documentary showcases how LARPing can empower teens and adults

“A lot of the kids that go to Wayfinder tend to not be able to find their place in the real world, and this camp is such a safe sanctuary for them,” says Wong.

A local Milwaukee group of adult LARPers meets once a month.

Joshua Blumberg has been participating for ten years. He says LARPing events give participants a safe space to express themselves in a creative way.

“There are people you’d never expect to come across in normal life. We all come together and share this environment, escaping for a day and pretending we’re in a different world,” says Blumberg.

The documentary We Can Be Heroes is showing on Sept. 28 at Milwaukee’s Oriental Theatre.

