New dashboard shows Wisconsin arrest records

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) launched a new dashboard that shows arrests submitted to the state's criminal history repository (CCH) by law enforcement agencies across the state.

The CCH is a fingerprint-based database that shows detailed information including arrests and arrest charges. According to the DOJ, it is an accumulation of information submitted by state law enforcement agencies and other criminal justice system entities. Wisconsin law enforcement agencies are required by state statute to submit documentation of all felony and some misdemeanor arrests to the CCH. However, CCH will accept documentation of any arrest state law enforcement submits.

“At DOJ, we strive to make as much data available to the public as possible,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This new dashboard makes government more transparent and open to the public, while also serving as a great tool for researchers and other members of the public interested in learning more about arrest data in our state.”

The DOJ says users will be able to explore the number of arrests, the number of unique individuals arrested, and arrest rates on both a statewide and county level for whatever timeframe is selected.

The dashboard is refreshed weekly and can be accessed on the DOJ website.

