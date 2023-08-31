New cocktail lounge called Vault opens in Associated Bank River Center

MILWAUKEE — A new cocktail lounge called Vault is opening at the Associated Bank River Center at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. - overlooking the Milwaukee River.

Vault is on the second level of the tower and focuses on being a venue for classic and Prohibition-style cocktails, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal. They also have bar snacks and a "raw bar" menu (think oysters).

Vault is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The space is open for private events on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The venue joins other new establishments in the River Center like Knockbox Coffee & Market, Toro Tacos & Bowls and On Rye.

