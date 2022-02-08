New climate-controlled, indoor farm opens in Kenosha, uses hydroponic growing systems

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Indoor farming leader, Square Roots, recently opened a new farm in Kenosha.

Square Roots is a climate-controlled, indoor farm that uses a "smart-farm technology platform and software-controlled hydroponic growing systems" to produce more food with fewer resources, according to the company.

Square Roots says it uses 95% less water than conventional field farms and features repurposed urban infrastructure.

"By deploying a network of local farms in cities like Kenosha, Square Roots also ensures a shorter supply chain and less distance between people and their food, reducing food miles and minimizing food waste," Square Roots said in a news release.

The company says the farm has the capacity to produce more than 2.4 million packages of herbs and leafy greens annually. First harvests are scheduled for this spring and will reach consumers in Kenosha, as well as the Milwaukee and Chicago areas.

It is all a part of a partnership with Gordon Food Service.

“This new farm in Kenosha also accelerates our shared vision to build indoor farms together across the continent,” said Rich Wolowski, CEO of Gordon Food Service. “Together with Square Roots, Gordon Food Service is enabling local food at a global scale, meeting increased demand for produce that is fresher, responsibly grown, and traceable from seed to shelf.”

The company says its produce has at least 14 days of extended shelf life and is completely free of pesticides and GMOs.

Square Root's farm in Kenosha is the fourth farm in North America and will be the largest farm the company has built to date, according to the company.

