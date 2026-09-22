New cases of measles confirmed in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Tuesday announced one new confirmed case of measles in the state. The case is in Chippewa County, and at this time, DHS said there are no reports of public exposures associated with it.

Since August, DHS said confirmed measles cases have also been reported in Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Marathon and Vernon counties.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be spread from person to person through the air and can stay in the air for two hours after a sick person coughs or sneezes. It can cause serious health complications, including pneumonia, brain damage and deafness, and can sometimes be deadly, according to DHS.

If you develop symptoms, DHS advises residents to call a health care provider, even if they are not aware of a specific exposure. Symptoms of measles typically appear 10 to 21 days after exposure to the virus.

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