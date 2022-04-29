New cases of Avian Influenza identified in Fond du Lac, Oconto counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Friday new cases of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been identified in backyard flocks in Fond du Lac and Oconto counties.

DATCP said both flocks were depopulated to prevent spread of the disease.

HPAI has now been found in domestic flocks in nine counties. In Wisconsin, wild bird HPAI detections have been confirmed in 15 counties.

A man in Colorado is the first person in the U.S. diagnosed with the H5N1 virus, also known as the bird flu or avian flu.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says the man, who is younger than 40, has only reported feeling fatigued.

Health officials said the man had been working on a farm with infected poultry. He is reportedly an inmate at a Colorado correctional facility who had been working as part of a pre-release employment program.

The risk of the virus spreading to other people is low, the CDPHE said.

DATCP is urging flock owners to continue to monitor their birds. According to DATCP, signs of HPAI in infected birds include the following:



Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

