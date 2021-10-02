New carryout café brings new fresh food options to Lindsay Heights neighborhood, inspires diverse group of entrepreneurs

MILWAUKEE — A new carryout café is bringing fresh food to the Lindsay Heights neighborhood.

Chandra Ellis, General Manager of the new Taste of Lindsay Heights Café said the new space is essential in the area, which is commonly tagged as a "food desert."

"Having access to fresh food is something that I believe is a necessity for everyone. It shouldn't be based on our income or what area we live in. It's a basic human need," said Ellis on TMJ4 News Today Saturday. "There's not many stores or restaurants that serve fresh food like salad, smoothies, fresh pressed juices. We just don't find that on the North side area. So, we hope folks will grab a bite and feel great when they leave."

The incubator café hopes to also highlight the talent, skills and diversity found within the Lindsay Heights area.

Currently, there are 6 entrepreneurs filling in the space. There will also be "pop-up" shops.

The entrepreneurs starting businesses at Taste of Lindsay Heights Café range in age from 10-years-old to 80-years-old, according to Ellis.

The grand opening is October 2nd, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. There will be a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m.

Some of the foods customers can expect to find fresh fruit creations, fresh pressed juice, lemonade, rum cake, banana pudding, and stuffed chicken wings.

The cafe is owned and operated by Walnut Way Conservation Corps, a resident-driven nonprofit organization which promotes work, wealth and wellness within the Lindsay Heights community.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip