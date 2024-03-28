Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New Berlin daycare ordered to stop operating after child dies

A daycare was ordered to stop operations following the death of a child, and it was discovered it was operating without a license.
Screenshot (1084).png
Posted at 5:13 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 18:52:30-04

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin — A New Berlin daycare where a child died on Tuesday, March 26, has been ordered to shut down.

According to a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, the daycare has been ordered to cease operations for operating a daycare without a license.

A press release from the New Berlin Police Department (NBPD) states that both the NBPD and the New Berlin Fire Department responded to an emergency medical call at a home near W. Cleveland Ave & S. 130th St., for a 4-month-old male infant who was found unconscious and not breathing.

The infant was transported to Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite multiple attempts at life-saving measures.

NBPD reports that the daycare center functioned as an in-home daycare business.

As the daycare center lacked a license, only three children were permitted to be in its care, but investigators found that seven were present.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 2024 480X360.png

Celebrating Women's History Month