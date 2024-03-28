New Berlin daycare ordered to stop operating after child dies

NEW BERLIN, Wisconsin — A New Berlin daycare where a child died on Tuesday, March 26, has been ordered to shut down.

According to a letter from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families, the daycare has been ordered to cease operations for operating a daycare without a license.

A press release from the New Berlin Police Department (NBPD) states that both the NBPD and the New Berlin Fire Department responded to an emergency medical call at a home near W. Cleveland Ave & S. 130th St., for a 4-month-old male infant who was found unconscious and not breathing.

The infant was transported to Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead despite multiple attempts at life-saving measures.

NBPD reports that the daycare center functioned as an in-home daycare business.

As the daycare center lacked a license, only three children were permitted to be in its care, but investigators found that seven were present.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

