New beer garden to open at Pabst Mansion on July 1

Hobe, Marty
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 14:26:34-04

A new beer garden is opening at the Pabst Mansion on July 1.

The Pabst Mansion Beer Garden will open to visitors and the public this summer. It will be open Thursday through Monday each week from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visitors do not need to be attending a tour of the mansion in order to participate in the beer garden.

Visitors will be offered Pabst, Blatz, Schlitz and Miller beers, as well as others from craft breweries.

The venue says all proceeds will be used for the care and preservation of the mansion.

